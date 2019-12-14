Two killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say at least two people have died following a multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville on Friday night.The crash happening at the intersection of Country Club Road and Lakecrest Drive around 9 p.m.An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene said at least four vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.Officials did not release the name of the victims at this time.Fayetteville police will continue to investigate the crash.