Two killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say at least two people have died following a multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville on Friday night.

The crash happening at the intersection of Country Club Road and Lakecrest Drive around 9 p.m.

An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene said at least four vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

Officials did not release the name of the victims at this time.

Fayetteville police will continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal crashfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsfayetteville
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after man shot, injured at Walmart in Smithfield
Car with woman, daughter inside hit by shotgun blast in Apex
Frances Pulley, mother of NBA star John Wall dies after cancer fight
Raleigh rabbi reacts to Jersey City shooting
Moore County man faces 30 counts of child exploitation charges
2 students charged in hoax call that prompted Wakefield lockdown
Donor pulls $1.5M grant to UNC-Chapel Hill over Silent Sam
Show More
Now out of prison, Rae Carruth sends large cash gift to son
1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hope Mills
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
Report: More than 50 million Americans work 'low-wage jobs'
Now Open: Aunty Betty's Gin & Absinthe Bar in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News