Two marines killed in deadly Onslow County crash identified, driver charged

EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old military driver charged in wreck that left 2 Marines dead

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The two marines killed in the accident in Onslow County Wednesday have been identified as Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia and Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia.

Fifteen Marines were taken to hospitals by ground, two others were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after driver Louis Barrera, 19, lost control of the military vehicle, overturning it Wednesday a few miles from Camp Lejeune.

Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor in the crash, and Barrera was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccamp lejeunetroops killedfatal crashmilitaryaccidentmarines
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snow, then ice probable as winter storm moves over central NC
Roads mostly clear midday Friday, but snow begins to fall
LATEST: Deadline extended for House Wake COVID relief program
City, county governments close services as wintry weather hits NC
Raleigh Police investigate after man shot
Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Show More
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Raeford man killed in Fayetteville motorcyclist crash
Many COVID-19 vaccine side effects caused by placebo effect: Study
More TOP STORIES News