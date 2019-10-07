Two men die in Asheboro plane crash

ASHEBORO (WTVD) -- Two Randolph County men died when their plane overshot the runway while attempting to land in Asheboro.
Bryan Manzer and Steven Lewis were killed flying back to Asheboro from Tennessee Friday night, according to WGHP. Manzer, 61, and Lewis, 30, were flying in a single-engine four-seater.
Authorities found the wreckage in a wooded area off Cedar Rock Mountain Road about two miles south of the airport. The plane left from Knoxville.
Witnesses at the Asheboro Regional Airport say the plane flew past the runway while landing around 8:30. An official cause has not been released.
