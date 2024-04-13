Two opposing rallies gather at North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh

There are two opposing rallies on Saturday at North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh.

Don't Mess With Our Kids movement is hosting a 'Call to the Capitols' event across all 50 states. This includes in Raleigh from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Facebook, the event description said: "We will PRAY, FAST, & STAND without families at every state capitol on April 13th. If this is America's last stand, WE MUST STAND."

"One day. One nation. 50 states...The attack on our children has gone too far. Moms, grandmas, aunts, sisters, and many more have had enough. It's time to take a stand in prayer, fasting, and using our voices!"

There is also a counter-rally called 'Pro-Queer, Pro-Choice.'

According to a Reddit post, they are meeting at Freedom Park at 11:30 a.m. and then marching to the capitol.

In the post, it said: "As united activists, we must speak about the importance of queer visibility and decry the attacks on queer people in the streets, in politics, and in public discourse."

"Marching to the North Carolina State Capitol, activists will demonstrate against an anti-queer rally being hosted by religious extremists. We will send the message that hate will not be tolerated in North Carolina!"