Tyler Skaggs death: Former Angels employee charged in connection with pitcher's fatal overdose

An employee for the Los Angeles Angels told federal investigators that he provided oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs and abused it with him for years, according to ESPN.

Statement regarding the recent developments in the Tyler Skaggs investigation: pic.twitter.com/fI0b3i3pba — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 7, 2020

DALLAS -- A former Angels employee has been taken into federal custody after being charged in connection with the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Justice Department said Friday.Eric Kay, the Angels' onetime director of communications, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl. He surrendered to authorities in Texas, where Skaggs died on July 1 of last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Dallas.The 45-year-old Kay made his initial appearance before a federal judge Friday morning.Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room at the Southlake Town Square Hilton last summer. The Angels were staying at the hotel while in town to play the Texas Rangers.The Angeles released a statement Friday after the charges against Kay became public: