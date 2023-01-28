'No Justice, No Peace': Raleigh protesters join calls for justice after Tyre Nichols' death

"Life is important. So we must fight for equality, for justice and for changes for sure," one Raleigh protester said Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- From a crowd of 50 gathered on the steps of the Federal Building on Saturday, to more than 100 marching down the streets of Raleigh, the nationwide response to the video of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis was echoed in Raleigh with signs and chants of "No Justice, No Peace."

"There are feelings of horror, number one," Emancipate NC Executive Director Dawn Blagrove said. "We are exhausted from constantly having to demand and prove our own humanity. Tyre should not be dead. As a mother, watching him be beaten the way he was beaten was disgusting."

Michele Falls is another mother who was at the march in Raleigh. She held her 19-month-old daughter on her shoulders while she marched in hopes that the world will be different when she's grown up.

"Life is important," Falls said. "So we must fight for equality, for justice and for changes for sure."

Raleigh protesters relentless in their pursuit of systemic change shouted "enough is enough," and called for reform, including stopping proactive policing.

"We really as a country, we really need to start asking the questions," Apex resident Jeffrey Porter said. "Why are people dying before they get their right in court to say whether what they claimed to have happened, happened, or not?"

The protest comes one week after Raleigh Police Department was criticized for its handling of Daryl Williams, who died on Jan. 17 after being hit with a stun gun multiple times while in police custody.

"Those kinds of things happen because there is lawlessness in law enforcement," Blagrove said. "We demand accountability."

Protesters marched at least two miles throughout downtown before they finished back at the Federal Building around 3:30 p.m.

"It's definitely exhausting," UNC student Greear Webb said. "Last night, I was sad and angry and still am today. But I believe we must keep raising our voices as a community and lifting one another, taking care of our mental health, and fighting for justice, which means fighting to change policy and change the ways that people in positions of power in this country interact with the community and hopefully protect them."