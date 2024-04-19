Body camera video released after 81-year-old fatally shoots Uber driver he believed was a scammer

Uber is helping investigators look into an account that sent a driver to the Ohio home where an 81-year-old man allegedly shot the woman to death

Uber is helping investigators look into an account that sent a driver to the Ohio home where an 81-year-old man allegedly shot the woman to death

Uber is helping investigators look into an account that sent a driver to the Ohio home where an 81-year-old man allegedly shot the woman to death

Uber is helping investigators look into an account that sent a driver to the Ohio home where an 81-year-old man allegedly shot the woman to death

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio -- New police body camera video has been released in the killing of an Uber driver in Ohio. Now, officers are trying to track down the scammers who caused the deadly confrontation.

William Brock, 81, of South Charleston, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder and other charges earlier this week related to the March 25 shooting death of an Uber driver he mistakenly believed was working with a scammer attempting to extort him, according to the Clark County prosecutor.

The new video shows investigators at Brock's home after he shot 61-year-old Loletha Hall. Brock said he believed Hall was involved with scammers who had repeatedly called him that morning demanding $12,000.

But authorities said Hall was also targeted by scammers and was directed through the Uber app to pick up a package at Brock's home.

Clark County Sheriff's Office Detective Cruz spoke with the alleged scammer on the phone.

Cruz: "May I ask who I'm talking to?"

Scammer: "Yes, this is the officer speaking."

Cruz: "Okay, what officer?"

Scammer: "Yes."

Cruz: "No, I need to know what officer sir."

Scammer: "You're gonna be in trouble."

Cruz: "Okay. Let me ask you this, the female you sent over here, you know who she is?"

Scammer: "Yes I do."

Cruz: "Okay, um, well she's been in an accident and this is actually an officer. It's Detective Cruz with the Clark County Sheriff's Office."

The alleged scammer also said he would meet authorities but never showed up.

Brock shot Hall several times outside his home, according to a criminal complaint. Hall was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Brock was previously arraigned on a murder charge for purposely causing Hall's death. On Monday, a grand jury indicted him on that charge, as well as two new counts of felony murder, according to court records.

The two new felony murder counts accuse Brock of causing Hall's death as a result of committing or trying to commit another underlying felony: felonious assault and kidnapping, respectively. In addition to the three murder counts, he was also charged with kidnapping her and felonious assault. In all, he faces five charges.

Brock is out of jail on bond, but the scammers are not in custody.

CNN has reached out to Brock's defense attorney, Paul Kavanagh, for comment.

CNN has also reached out to Hall's family for comment.

According to the prosecutor, the judge will set Brock's next court date in the coming weeks.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office previously said the original scam remains under investigation.

CNN and ABC News contributed to this report.