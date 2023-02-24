'So homesick': Ukrainian refugee in Raleigh reflects on lives lost, one-year mark of war with Russia

As the world marks one year since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, many with ties to the nation mourn the dead while vowing victory.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the world marks one year since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, many with ties to the nation mourn the dead while vowing victory.

Since the invasion, more than 270,000 Ukrainians have relocated to the United States, including the Triangle.

Nataliia Bondarenko and her teen son fled Mariupol and are now living in Raleigh.

She is a teacher and arrived last summer. Bondarenko said her family also escaped and are safe, living in other parts of Europe.

After a year of the war unfolding, Bondarenko said she mourns for those who have died but said she believes it will end in victory and she will be able to return home.

"We are fighting probably the biggest evil in the modern world," Bondarenko said. "We have support, all from mostly all over the world, especially U.S., which we appreciate a lot. And, we no longer have fear.

"We all are so homesick and but I think it's for me, it's it is temporary," she added. "I would love to come here years again and again because I love this country. I absolutely love the people here. I have so many friends here, but I would love to come back as a guest as a visitor just to hug people."

Bondarenko said she has seen the destruction to her home and school in Mariupol through pictures and while it has been reduced to rubble, she said they will rebuild, and she dreams of returning home to live in peace.

