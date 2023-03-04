A group of Ukrainian doctors sat down with Eyewitness News Friday after spending a week learning in the Triangle.

Ukrainian doctors come to NC to train and learn in Triangle for week

Their mission was to learn more about how to take care of the military personnel and to establish positive change back in Ukraine.

The doctors came to North Carolina as part of the Open World Program, which is administered by the Congressional Office for International Leadership. The program supports exchange programs to develop relationships between emerging international leaders and their US counterparts.

"Right now we have to treat many wounded military personnel: these are complex ones we have to take care of," said Dr. Tetiana Vaschuk, an surgeon who runs a hospital in the western part of Ukraine.

Both she and Dr. Serhii Blyzniak, a surgeon, spoke through a translator Friday.

"We are trying to get experience and expertise and to help establish positive changes in our hospital system that has been undergoing reform," Blyzniak said.

The group spent one day at Wake Med, and another at Duke Regional Hospital. They also went to UNC Health and Duke University Hospitals.

"It doesn't matter where we are in the world and it doesn't matter how far we are from our loved ones we are still with them; we still keep them in our hearts," said Dr. Blyzniak.

The doctors were all staying with host families across the area during their time here. The group will fly home Saturday.

