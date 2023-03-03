WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
HEALTH & FITNESS

3 years since first case of COVID-19 in NC

WTVD logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 4:28PM
3 years since first case of COVID-19 in NC
EMBED <>More Videos

3 years since first case of COVID-19 in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three years later, North Carolina is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first case in North Carolina the Department of Health and Human Services recorded nearly 3.5 million cases and more than 28,000 deaths.

Those numbers continue to see a downward trend.

That is due in part to COVID vaccines.

Today 78% of adults are vaccinated in our state and 28% are boosted.

And while those COVID numbers are dropping, our local economy is still also recovering.

The state's unemployment rate reached a high of 14.2% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The latest report shows it is now at 3.8%.

READ MORE: Full coronavirus coverage

Researchers say most of the healthcare workforce retuning back to pre-pandemic levels, but minority groups, families with small children and women are having the slowest recovery rates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW