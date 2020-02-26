Tar Heels sweep regular season series against NC State Wolfpack with 85-79 victory

UNC holds off State 85-78 to earn the regular season series sweep. Garrison Brooks with 30. Half of Carolinas 4 ACC wins are from beating the Wolfpack. — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 26, 2020

Looks like Garrison Brooks is going to back in the lineup for UNC pic.twitter.com/h0REMxvZGz — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 26, 2020

Garrison Brooks - a 57% FT shooter - was 11-11 from the line in the 2nd half. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 26, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- There hasn't been a lot to smile about for North Carolina fans this basketball season.Beating rival N.C. State twice might end up being the highlight of the season.The Tar Heels finished off a sweep of the Wolfpack with a second half comeback.Half of UNC's 4 ACC wins have come at the expense of the Pack.The Tar Heels dominated the offensive glass getting a slew of 2nd chance points in the process. Those boards helped UNC chop down a lead that grew to 7 with 14:45 left to play in the 2nd half. Carolina responded with a 14-2 run culminating with a steal and slam by Cole Anthony. The star freshman finished with 16.Heels Junior Garrison Brooks returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game and scored a game high 30 points to go along with 8 rebounds.Like the first meeting in Raleigh, State got off to a great start.Markell Johnson knocked down a three to put the Pack up 10-0 in the opening minutes.Johnson scored 21 and had 10 assists for N.C. State.The Pack had four guys hit double figures but failed to execute too many times on offense. The loss is a damaging blow to State's hopes to reach the NCAA tournament as they fall to 8-9 in league play.