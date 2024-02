UNC Police needs help naming its new campus therapy dog

You have until February 21 to place your vote.

Chapel Hill, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Campus Police are asking for help to name its new therapy dog.

The female puppy is a goldendoodle.

Campus police have four potential dog names inspired by famous university alumni.

For example, a potential name is 'Brooke' after journalist Brooke Baldwin, or 'Gwen' after Gwendolyn Harrison Smith, the first Black woman to enroll at UNC.

Voting is open through Wednesday, February 21.

The winning name will be announced on Friday.