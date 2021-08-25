UNC tightens teacher mask mandate on campus

An email from the university leaders Tuesday afternoon informed faculty, "Effective immediately, this standard has changed. Everyone must wear a face mask at all times while inside any university building, even while teaching."
Some students told ABC11 that they were aware of the change. Others were not. Most said their professors had not been taking any chances -- staying masked up all class long.
'I think already the faculty was being really cautious and thoughtful about COVID," said Kathryn Haenni, a first-year student from Charlotte.
UNC DIALS UP MASK RULES: The university changes its rule that allowed professors to remove face coverings while teaching. Instructors must stay masked up at all times indoors on campus.— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) August 25, 2021
Students weigh in AT 11 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/5dsdL2vpK0
"I haven't seen that rule being followed. But, then again, I just heard about it, and I think some of my teachers just have, too," said first-year student Mercy Abekola. "But I think it's just more comfortable to lecture with their masks off."
UNC is dialing up safety measures as the Delta variant surge increases COVID-19 cases in the area. The campus dashboard reports 229 cases at UNC since the start of August.
READ MORE: UNC defends decision to continue Old Well tradition despite COVID-19 surge
A five-student COVID-19 cluster was identified in the Avery Hall dorms this past weekend. And on Monday, UNC began requiring unvaccinated students to get tested not just once -- but twice a week -- for COVID-19.
"Everybody is doing a great job as far as I can tell. I see masks everywhere. All the teachers keep them on in class. I've never seen a teacher pull it down," said Clara Lord, a first-year student from Rocky Mount.
The new mask rules for professors are effective immediately. The new requirements for twice-weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated students will remain until at least Sept. 15.