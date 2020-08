Dean of UNC's school of public health says return of students to campus 'is not working'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After four separate COVID-19 clusters were identified at University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill over the weekend, the dean of one of the highest ranking schools of public health in the country says the return of students to campus isn't working. In a newsletter called 'Monday Morning,' Dean of UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health Barbara Rimer wrote that "with growing numbers of clusters and insufficient control over the off-campus behavior of students (and others), it is time for an off-ramp. We have tried to make this work, but it is not working."She added that it is "sad and unfortunate" that "too often, choices are not made on the foundation of evidence and science" and said that, at UNC, the chancellor and provost didn't have the "full freedom" to make a decision because the Board of Governors "told system universities they had to reopen and that individual university chancellors could not make those decisions independently."Her letter comes after COVID-19 clusters were reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity house, the Ehringhaus Community dorm, Hinton James residence hall and Granville Towers apartments.A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location, which can be defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.According to new numbers released by UNC on Monday, during the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 130 students tested positive and 824 tested negative for COVID-19. That's a percent positive rate of 13 percent.The new numbers also show that 87 percent of the campus' isolation capacity is in use.Before the university reopened, Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart recommended the university consider virtual classes for at least the first five weeks of the fall semester.Students were officially allowed to move in on Aug. 3. The fall semester started at UNC on Aug. 10.On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urged college students and university staff to take extra prevention measures , especially in communal living settings like dormitories.In a statement, NCDHHS officials said:Also on Monday, the Orange County Health Department released a statement, saying they were aware of the COVID-19 clusters at UNC and were working with the university.