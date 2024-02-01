Hours-long network outage causes patient diversion at UNC Health hospitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health hospitals accepting new patients again after some computers experienced a network outage Wednesday night.

According to UNC Health, as a precaution, ambulances were diverting during the outage and the hospital continued to accept walk-in patients.

Hospital officials said some computer systems were down for three hours and the issue was resolved at around 10:30 p.m.

"Our hospitals implement various contingency plans and procedures to ensure that patient care wasn't affected," UNC Health Director Alan Wolf said in a statement.

Officials said they do not believe the outage was a result of anything malicious or a cyberattack.