Community & Events

Cancer patient at UNC Hospitals gets wedding she deserves

EMBED <>More Videos

UNC hospitals brings the altar to cancer patient who gets wedding she deserves

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cancer patient at UNC Hospitals didn't miss her chance to say "I do."

Maria Isabel Cipple Leon was supposed to get married at her church earlier this month, but when it was unclear if she would be healthy enough in time to leave the intensive care unit those working in the hospital banded together.

The result was a wedding ceremony that surrounded the couple with family, loved ones and medical staff who had cared for the bride.

At first, hospital staff anticipated a small ceremony in the bride's room, with seven to 10 guests at most because of COVID restrictions, but as planning went on over the week, the guest list expanded to encompass dozens of family and friends and the ceremony moved to the hospital chapel.

When it was time for the bride to make her way down the aisle, loved ones sang and lined the hallway, and created an arch of white roses for the couple to walk under into the chapel.

The joy the wedding brought was not limited to the bride and groom or their loved ones, but also felt by the healthcare workers who helped put it all together.

For more reactions from people who attended the wedding, check out this article by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsunccancer
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
Wake County school board votes to keep police in schools
Holly Springs council gets earful over non-discrimination ordinance
Durham OKs $570 million city budget with 1-year pilot for ShotSpotter
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
String of burglaries strike fear in some Durham residents
COVID-19 vaccines for kids still being shipped out in NC
Show More
Pro-gun coozies pulled from NC grocery store shelves
Durham Public Schools makes plans to adopt new dress code
Wake County schools security assessment highlights concerns
New baby sleep guidelines advise against hats, weighted blankets
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
More TOP STORIES News