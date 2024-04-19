UNC students hold pro-Palestine rally in response to arrests at Columbia University

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at the University of North Carolina held a rally on campus Friday.

The rally took place on the quad outside the South Building, which is an administrative building where the Chancellor's office is located.

UNC Chapel Hill's Students for Justice in Palestine (UNC SJP) organized the rally. They said it was in response to the rally at Columbia University where more than 100 people were arrested.

At Columbia University, the protesters had set up a tent encampment on campus and stayed there for more than 30 hours. Officials said they were warned multiple times to move and refused.

"Students have the right to free speech but do not have the right to violate university policies and disrupt learning on campus," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

UNC SJP released the following statement about the incident:

"UNC SJP stands in unwavering solidarity with the 100+ students at Columbia University who were unjustly detained and punished for exercising their constitutional right--and their moral duty--to demand divestment from the Israeli death machine. We must stand united against institutional repression from our universities. Now more than ever, we condemn all forms of fascist repression."