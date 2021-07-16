Redacted UNC police audit shows allegations of problems within the department before chief resigned

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After months of pressing, the ABC11 I-team obtained an internal audit regarding the UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department.
The audit, ultimately provided by the Council of Internal Auditing, is heavily redacted but does confirm that five anonymous allegations sparked the report.
The allegations in the report are redacted, which makes it impossible to know the nature of the concerns.
The December 2020 audit was serious enough to include a response from the vice-chancellor who wrote he would oversee the allegations and "determine ultimate disposition of the allegation in a forthright manner."
The March 2021 report contains one less redacted allegation, claiming an individual "circumvented Departmental policies and procedures" by contacting people involved in a theft case in February before investigators contacted them.
The report concluded that the allegation in the report was unsubstantiated, however, did note a "procedural misstep."
ABC11 initially requested the audit directly from UNC in January 2021. After months without a response, the university closed the request Friday, alleging there were no documents subject to disclosure under the North Carolina Public Records Act and the North Carolina Human Resources Act.
Former UNC police chief David Perry resigned last week after being placed on administrative leave in May. Perry's resignation comes less than two years after he joined the university in 2019. The university still has not said why he was placed on leave.
