UNC Board votes 12-1 in favor of allowing university to change names of buildings linked to white supremacists

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Chapel Hill's Board of Trustees approved a policy to remove four names from university buildings because of their connection to racism.
The move comes during a nationwide reckoning on racism, white supremacy and racial violence.
UNC's Commission on History, Race and Way Forward recommended the four names to be removed from university buildings: Julian Carr, Charles Aycock, Josephus Daniels, Thomas Ruffin Sr. (Aycock and Ruffin buildings are currently residence halls)
The Board of Trustees voted 12-1 to approve the final draft policy Thursday. That marks the beginning of the process to remove those names from the buildings on campus.
Carr was a supporter of the Ku Klux Klan. In 1913, he delivered a speech littered with racism during a dedication ceremony for Silent Sam, a Confederate monument recently removed from campus.
Charles Aycock was a former North Carolina Governor who ran on a campaign of white supremacy, which led to the disenfranchisement of the African American vote in the early 1900s.
Josephus Daniels was a former publisher of the News & Observer. He used the paper to promote white supremacy. Daniels and the News & Observer were cited in a government report as being directly involved with the Wilmington Massacre of 1898.
Thomas Ruffin Sr. was a 19th century North Carolina Supreme Court Justice who was a slave owner and supported the abuse of slaves in his rulings.
