Patient Wynona Buchanan and UNC REX employee Shameca McKinnie

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC REX Hospital carried on its Christmas tradition of giving out teddy bears for Christmas on Thursday.More than 450 bears were given out to hospital patients as a bright spot for having to spend Christmas in the hospital.Most years, volunteers help deliver the bears, but COVID-19 put a pause on that. The tradition carried on through nurses and hospital staff.North Carolina recently surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state.