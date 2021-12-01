Lawsuit alleges mass sexual abuse at NC School of the Arts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Troubling allegations surfaced Tuesday against the UNC School of the Arts.

A new lawsuit claims nearly 40 former high school students were sexually abused or exploited during their time on the Winston-Salem campus.

The lawsuit named 25 former administrators and faculty members who either allegedly participated in the abuse or condoned it between 1969 and 2012.

The school released a statement in response saying in part, "the allegations run counter to the university's values."

The school said it will review the safeguards on campus -- "to protect its community against abuse of any kind."

On Sept. 29th, Lanier Law Group along with co-counsel Gloria Allred filed a lawsuit on behalf of seven former students of the school. The law firm said that afterward, its offices were "inundated" with calls and emails from other former School of the Arts students who said they, too, were victims of sexual abuse and exploitation, and from other former students who said they witnessed the "culture of abuse and neglect."

Subsequently, a second, wider lawsuit was filed Monday, listing 39 former students as plaintiffs in the case.

The complaint alleges that the misconduct was schoolwide, and it existed in the music department, the dance department, the visual arts department, the drama department and among the residence hall and security staff.
