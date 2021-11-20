UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Police said one person is responsible for three sexual assaults at a dorm on campus.

All three took place at Granville Towers between August and October.

UNC sent an alert to the student body Friday.



The university said that because there have been three reported assaults, it had to notify the community in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Act.

The investigation is ongoing, and there have already been things done to protect the campus.

"One is an instance where you should be notified, two is a pattern and three is so much further than what we ever would've expected to hear," said senior Jamison McDaniel. "Things can happen but it still doesn't excuse the university from withholding information from the students regarding issues like this to prevent students from being in situations pertaining to their safety."



Brie Banten lives in Granville Towers and said it was alarming for her and her suitemates when they got the alert.

"I definitely know I've never traveled alone, and I think most girls around here wouldn't do that," said Brie, who is a freshman. "It's really unfortunate."

Last month, UNC canceled classes on Oct. 12 over mental health concerns and took a day to reflect on wellness..
