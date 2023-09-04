Asian American communities to host vigil to honor killed UNC associate professor Dr. Zijie Yan

Classes are cancelled again today at UNC after the deadly shooting that took place on campus Monday at Caudill Labs.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A candlelight vigil will bring together people in memory of the promising young UNC scientist gunned down inside a classroom last week.

Dr. Zijie Yan was a husband and devoted father of two. He lived in western Wake County and worked as an associate professor at the University of North Carolina. One of his students is accused of killing him on Aug. 28 inside Caudill Laboratories.

NC House Rep. Ya Liu, the Chinese American Friends Association of North Carolina and North Carolina Asian Americans Together are hosting the candlelight vigil in honor of Yan.

It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 7:45 - 9 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center.

Organizers said the vigil will be a chance for community members and public officials to come together and honor Yan's legacy and support area Asian American communities.

Yan, who came to UNC in 2019, was a father of two who led his own research group at the school. The suspect, Tailei Qi, is a graduate student who was a member of Yan's research group. Qi appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, where he faces charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property.

Prior to UNC, Yan was a faculty member at Clarkson University in New York and underwent postdoctoral training at the University of Chicago. He earned his Ph.D. at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, where a professor warmly recalled Yan.

"Zijie was a brilliant student, easy-going and always with a big smile, and he had grown into a rising star in his field at UNC. It is such a tragedy for his family, and a huge loss for the materials research community," said Dr. Yunfeng Shi, professor of materials science and engineering at RPI.

"Zijie was a wonderful human being. And I also know his family, so as a father as well. I start with that because it was indicative of how he interacted with people," said Dr. Norbert Scherer, Professor of Chemistry at the University of Chicago, where Zijie underwent his postdoctoral training.

Yan earned multiple degrees at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China before coming to the United States, where he earned his Ph.D. in 2011 at Rensselaer Polytechnic University in New York. In a Facebook post shared with the university's Material Sciences and Engineering Community, Department Head Professor Pawel Keblinski wrote in part: "He is remembered fondly by many of us that met him in the classroom, lab, or in the hallway of MRC. Among other things, he distinguished himself with publishing 17 journal articles in the course of his Ph.D. study."

After Rensselaer, he went to the University of Chicago, where he quickly earned the respect of colleagues.

"Zijie absolutely as a young scientist was certainly on a great trajectory to become a dominant person in his field," said Scherer.