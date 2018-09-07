UNC sorority hopes to raise awareness about unsolved murder of Faith Hedgepeth

In honor of their sorority sister, members of Alpha Pi Omega set up a table Friday at the pit on the UNC campus in an effort to raise awareness about the unsolved murder of Faith Hedgepeth.Hedgepeth's father stood nearby."Most of the people who knew Faith have graduated and moved on. But it helps to know that the sorority still remembers her, still regards her as a member," he told ABC 11.On each of the six anniversaries of her death, there is hope that the renewed publicity will finally lead to a suspect.The 2012 murder of the UNC junior at her Chapel Hill apartment is still unsolved despite the release of details such as how she was bludgeoned to deathPolice even used a sketch artist to render a picture of the possible killer.On Friday, investigators issued a statement that said they are still actively investigating and that the question is not whether they will arrest someone but when.Her father echoed that sentiment saying, "I refuse to give up hope."Similar to police, Roland Hedgepeth believes there is someone out there who knows something that hasn't yet been revealed. "My plea is to those people or to people who know these people and have talked to them," he said.But while he wants the murder solved, Hedgepeth also doesn't want his baby girl to be remembered as just a murder victim."She just was just full of fun, full of life, loved to laugh," he said.If you know something about this case, Faith's family and investigators want to remind you that turning that information over is not only the right thing to do it could be profitable.There's still a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.