Scaffolding collapses while 2 men work on outside of Raleigh building

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men were rescued from a scaffolding collapse in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at a building near the intersection of Wade Avenue and Daniels Street.

Two men were on a hanging scaffolding when things went wrong. First responders tell ABC11 they believe a piece of concrete fell on top of one of the men.



Both men were injured and taken to the hospital.

One patient was transported with serious injuries, the other had minor injuries.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

