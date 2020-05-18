Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Aid: California to begin offering stimulus funds for undocumented immigrants

California's first coronavirus relief funding will provide $125 million to the undocumented whom didn't receive the federal stimulus package.
SAN FRANCISCO -- In what's called the first relief fund of its kind, California will begin offering support to undocumented immigrants today.

The relief is for undocumented immigrants who haven't received federal relief funding.

The funding will provide $125 million to those affected by coronavirus through a partnership between the state and non-profit groups.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces expansion of California's unemployment benefits, $125M for undocumented immigrants

The one-time payments are $500 per adult, with a maximum of $1000 per household.

People can begin to apply Monday through June 30.

For more Information on how to apply, you can visit the California's department of social services website here.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils budget proposal as state faces $54.3 billion deficit

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus californiaeconomyunemployment californiacoronavirusstimulus fundsstate capitolcovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Photographer captures smiles from a distance
Where did COVID-19 come from?
10-year-old girl makes plastic curtain to hug grandparents
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than $2B in unemployment paid out in NC
Tropical Storm Arthur churns 50 miles off NC coast
Several North Carolina state parks hit max capacity
Instacart drivers say some customers leave large tips, then change it to $0 after delivery
The 411: New Hunger Games book out Tuesday
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
NC churches welcome back congregations on Sunday
Show More
Just Sam crowned new 'American Idol'
Nash County farm donates thousands of eggs to local food pantries
Valor Games Southeast goes virtual
NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Texas
Man found shot several times in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News