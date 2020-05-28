unemployment

Coronavirus in US: Millions more likely sought unemployment even as layoffs slow

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government is set to sketch its latest picture Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but have slowed as states increasingly allow businesses to reopen.

Even with companies calling some laid-off employees back to work, millions more likely filed for unemployment benefits last week after nearly 39 million sought aid in the previous nine weeks as the coronavirus paralyzed the economy.

The pace of layoffs has declined for seven straight weeks, a sign that the cratering of the job market may have bottomed out. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous.

The job cuts reflect an economy that was seized by the worst downturn since the Great Depression after the virus forced the widespread shutdown of businesses. The economy is thought to be shrinking in the April-June quarter at an annual rate approaching 40%. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Wash. unemployment fraud a warning to other states amid coronavirus
VIDEO: Gov. Cooper explains why NC can't completely reopen
How some unemployed workers were able to get their claim approved
Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works stores expected to close
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Vote expected on bills that would allow bars to serve outdoors
NC lawmakers push to help teens get licenses amid COVID-19
More rain coming over next three days
Tornado confirmed in Warren County
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
UConn student accused in deadly crime spree arrested in Maryland
Durham schools' summer meals program starts in June
Show More
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
Lawsuit: Gov. Cooper's Phase 2 gym closure is 'unconstitutional'
Fayetteville man recovering from COVID-19 after remdesivir treatment
No prom? No problem: Raleigh 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
'RVs4MDs' gives Duke nurse a place to stay
More TOP STORIES News