theme park

Power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood leaves people stuck on Transformers ride

EMBED <>More Videos

Rescue underway at Universal Studios after power outage stops rides

UNIVERSAL CITY, California -- A group of people visiting Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday had to be rescued after a power outage left them stuck on the Transformers ride.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the incident call came in just before 3:45 p.m.

A group of about 11 people had to be rescued, according to authorities. The power outage also impacted the Harry Potter ride.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to get everyone off safely.

AIR7HD video from above the scene showed LACOFD units surrounding the north side of the theme park, which appeared to be the only part that was affected by the outage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
universal citycaliforniatheme parkamusement ridepower outageroller coasteramusement parkrescuelos angelesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
THEME PARK
Special-effects artist reveals her out-of-this-world design secrets
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
Toontown at Disneyland closing until 2023 for complete redesign
TOP STORIES
Durham Police at active scene where 2 people shot, 1 dead
Off and on rain as isolated severe storms move through
Raleigh Police investigate after person shot in the legs
Watch out for these red flags when booking your summer travel
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Durham students watch history unfold with Jackson confirmation
'Hopefully they stay': Some industries still face staffing challenges
Show More
Meet the Durham student competing in the national spelling bee
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Raleigh HBCU launches first women's rowing team
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
More TOP STORIES News