UPDATE: Wilmington police arrest woman wanted in hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
There's an update on a story that made national headlines.

Wilmington police have arrested a woman wanted for a hit and run that was caught on camera and left the victim with serious injuries.

Courtnay Lawrence, 21, made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Lawrence was behind the wheel last Wednesday when she intentionally ran down a woman.

A man walking with the woman jumped out of the way.

Police said the investigation revealed that Lawrence was trying to strike the man, who is the father of her four children.

Investigators also said they found a photo posted on social media of Lawrence posing with the damaged car just after the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcrimearrestWilmington
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LATEST: Several units destroyed in Raleigh apartment fire
FBI Top 10 fugitive, wanted in LA, killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
Crash brings down power lines, shuts down major road in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Durham Police say new 3D scanner will save time, solve crimes
Cumberland County Schools eye earlier start dates
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Troubleshooter helps woman fighting for working phone line at Wilson Veterans Center
Show More
Fayetteville mom wants to beautify park where teen was gunned down
Cary officials offer to put artwork critical of China back up
Next Chief Justice tells ABC11 her appointment a 'beautiful message' for NC
Victims to artisans: Raleigh program puts women on journey filled with hope
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
More News