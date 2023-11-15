Christmas shipping deadlines are approaching fast. Here's what to know about USPS and UPS shipping this holiday season.

Christmas shipping deadlines 2023: When's the last day to send packages?

CHICAGO -- Did you get that little postcard in the mail with reminders about shipping deadlines for Christmas?

Here are recommended holiday 2023 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.

ALSO SEE: Target CEO opens up about permanent decision to close on Thanksgiving Day

UPS holiday 2023 shipping deadlines

For Dec. 23 delivery

Tuesday, Dec. 19 via UPS 3 Day Select

Wednesday, Dec. 20 via UPS 2nd Day Air

Thursday, Dec. 21 via UPS Next Day Air

For more details on shipping to Canada, Mexico and other destinations, see the year-end holiday shipping schedule click here.

SEE ALSO: The best personalized gifts from Amazon that anyone would love

USPS holiday 2023 shipping deadlines

For delivery by Dec. 25

USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Dec. 16

Priority Mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses.