Woman killed in crash that closes US 1 South in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- US 1 Southbound is closed in Cary after a deadly crash near the Cary Parkway on Thursday morning.The crash happened just after 9 a.m. and caused delays for the morning commute. Cary police said the accident caused one death after a woman's vehicle became disabled and she was hit from behind by another vehicle.The road will be closed "an extended period of time." An alert from the NC DOT notes the road could be closed until noon.Drivers should exit at Walnut Street if they're traveling south.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.