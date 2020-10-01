Traffic

Woman killed in crash that closes US 1 South in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- US 1 Southbound is closed in Cary after a deadly crash near the Cary Parkway on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. and caused delays for the morning commute. Cary police said the accident caused one death after a woman's vehicle became disabled and she was hit from behind by another vehicle.


The road will be closed "an extended period of time." An alert from the NC DOT notes the road could be closed until noon.
Drivers should exit at Walnut Street if they're traveling south.


ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcarytrafficwake county newstraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hillside High closes due to probable COVID-19 case
Business owners weigh pros and cons of Phase 3 announcement
Teen girl in 'serious condition' following stabbing in Raleigh
Bars, movie theaters can open with restrictions, Cooper announces
Steelers-Titans postponed later in season after more COVID-19 cases
Wake County man wins $130K lottery jackpot
Reparations could be coming to Black Americans in California
Show More
Goldsboro ghost tours evoke spirit of Halloween
Weather: A nice start to October
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Roach infestation has advocates demanding Durham public housing action
'Seriously injured' shooting victim walks into Raleigh WakeMed
More TOP STORIES News