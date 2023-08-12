Deadly 3-car crash closes southbound lanes of US 1 in Cary

At least one person died in a three-car crash overnight in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person died in a three-car crash overnight in Cary.

Cary Police Department said it happened around 3:30 a.m. on US 1 near US 64.

Investigators said three cars were involved in the crash, but they don't yet know what caused the crash.

One of the drivers died at the scene. The others were rushed to the hospital; their conditions have not been released.

Investigators closed all of the southbound lanes on US 1 and diverted traffic onto US 64. Cary Police Department said it did not know how long US 1 would be closed.