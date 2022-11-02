U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming from North Carolina

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- North Carolina will provide the Christmas tree in the U.S. Capitol this holiday season.

A 78-foot red spruce called "Ruby" will be harvested from Pisgah National Forest on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

People can watch the tree cutting on the U.S. Capitol Facebook page.

A short ceremony will take place before the cutting that includes music and stories.

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.