Historic statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- There is a new statue at the United States Capitol that honors a civil rights pioneer.While the statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune will represent Florida, it's also a historic occasion for the nation.She was a prominent African-American educator, presidential adviser and founder of the National Council of Negro Women.That would later become Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.It is the first state-commissioned statue of a Black person ever placed in Statuary Hall.