Historic statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- There is a new statue at the United States Capitol that honors a civil rights pioneer.
While the statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune will represent Florida, it's also a historic occasion for the nation.
She was a prominent African-American educator, presidential adviser and founder of the National Council of Negro Women.
That would later become Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
It is the first state-commissioned statue of a Black person ever placed in Statuary Hall.
