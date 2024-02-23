Cost of food reaches highest it's been in 30 years compared to income: 'Definitely making it harder'

According to the U.S. Labor Department, on average out of each dollar, 11 cents goes to pay for food, either in your kitchen or your favorite diner.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, on average out of each dollar, 11 cents goes to pay for food, either in your kitchen or your favorite diner.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, on average out of each dollar, 11 cents goes to pay for food, either in your kitchen or your favorite diner.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, on average out of each dollar, 11 cents goes to pay for food, either in your kitchen or your favorite diner.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When the average family looks at their monthly budget, about 11% of their income is spent on food. The last time it was this high was 30 years ago, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

"I was just telling my girlfriend that the price of the Dawn dish soap is about $1.89. It's ridiculous," said Immanuel Bynum, a shopper.

Shoppers said they are feeling the pinch on their wallets.

"Yeah, definitely making it harder, especially because like I've been still in the mindset of things are, Oh, this price, and it's not necessarily the case anymore," said Maggie Cherveny.

Stocking the fridge costs more for consumers and restaurants. Experts say even though inflation rates have cooled, product to salaries are costing companies more money. Those costs are ultimately passed down to consumers.

"I don't see those wages at restaurants going down because, quite frankly, restaurants have to pay more to get labor," said Michael Walden, NC State William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, on average out of each dollar, 11 cents goes to pay for food, either in your kitchen or your favorite diner.

"The problem that we've had over the last couple of years is people's incomes have not kept up, kept up with those higher prices," said Walden.

Experts recommend families shift some of their eating habits and budget.