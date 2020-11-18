christmas

Holiday shipping deadlines 2020: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

2020 holiday shipping deadlines may be as early as Dec. 9 depending on which service you choose.
By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- You might not see your family as much as you normally would this holiday season, but that doesn't mean you still can't celebrate the holidays by mailing gifts, cards or hand-written letters to your loved ones.

Here are recommended holiday 2020 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.

United States Postal Service (USPS) 2020 holiday shipping deadlines


For delivery by December 25

  • USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15
  • First Class Mail (including greeting cards) & First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces): Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23


Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.

UPS holiday 2020 shipping deadlines



  • UPS Ground: Dec. 15
  • UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21
  • UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22
  • UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23


Click here for more information about shipping via UPS to international addresses. UPS offers a page on its website with information about how to properly pack and address holiday parcels.

FedEx holiday 2020 shipping deadlines


Recommended last days to ship for delivery by Dec. 25

  • FedEx SmartPost: Dec. 9
  • FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Ground: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21
  • FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 21
  • FedEx 2Day: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 2Day A.M.: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Priority Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx First Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25
  • FedEx SameDay City Priority: Dec. 25
  • FedEx SameDay City Direct: Dec. 25


Click here for information about FedEx international shipping deadlines.

These recommendations were provided by each company and are subject to change. Please contact shipping companies directly with any questions.
