Uvalde school police underwent active shooter training 2 months ago

UVALDE, Texas -- According to ABC News, the six member police force for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District went through active shooter training just two months before the massacre at Robb Elementary.The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which developed the training, certification, and course for the "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," says the course is a requirement for all police officers who work in schools and, in the wake of the mass shooting, will review the materials and see how to equip officers best.The course manual details the priorities for school-based law enforcement and explicitly says that first responders "will usually be required to place themselves in harm's way and display uncommon acts of courage to save the innocent."A "priority of life scale" ranks innocent victims at the top, followed by first responders and offenders. It also says, "a first responder unwilling to place the lives of the innocent above their own safety should consider another career field."In Uvalde, 19 officers entered the school but stayed in the hallway, DPS Director Steven McCraw said on Friday. Officials believe some children were still alive.The course training also says the first priority is to move in and confront the attacker, and only when the attacker is isolated and "can do more harm' is an officer not required to enter a room.McCraw added that Uvalde ISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, the incident commander, thought the shooter would do more harm, which was the "wrong decision," he said.