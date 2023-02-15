Red alert! Wake NICU, Rex babies don adorable Valentine's Day outfits

This might be the cutest thing you see on Valentine's Day.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, some tiny patients celebrated their first St. Valentine's Day in a special way at WakeMed's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

As WakeMed put it: We can't think of a sweeter Valentine!

Staff members said it was a treat to deliver these babies as well as some handmade gifts made with a little extra love.

But wait - there's more!

Love was also in the air at UNC Health Rex on Tuesday.

Babies at the hospital's Women's Center in Raleigh dressed up for Valentine's Day.

Families were also given a bag of candy and a teddy bear to celebrate their special day.