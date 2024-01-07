WATCH LIVE

3 people found shot, killed inside Vance County home

Sunday, January 7, 2024 10:32PM
HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vance County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls about a welfare check on Abbott Road. When deputies arrived, they found Danielle Williams, 49, Tre'von Hargrove, 25, of Henderson, and Juan Black, 47, of Louisburg dead inside the home from gunshot wounds.

Officials said Danielle Williams and Tre'von Hargrove were residents of the home.

Deputies said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vance County Sheriff's Office at 252-738-2200 or the Henderson-Vance Crimestoppers at 252-492-1925 or through the P3 App.

