Bodycam footage of 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez's shooting death released by police

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. -- Police in southern California released dramatic body camera footage Monday of an officer-involved shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The video starts with officers entering her home for a wellness check.

Marquez told officers she was having a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a mental health clinician spoke with her right after that.

A woman who was fatally shot by South Pasadena police has been identified as 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez, an actress who used to be on the TV show, "ER."



Officers told Marquez they were going to take her to a local hospital to be evaluated. They say that's when she picked up a handgun, and officers retreated downstairs.

Police say they opened fire when Marquez advanced toward them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the video to show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later determined to be a replica.

Marquez's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 years old. She was best known for her roles on "ER" and "Stand and Deliver."
