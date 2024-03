Vape and tobacco shop, Tenko Japan restaurant were damaged after fire in Cary

The Cary Fire Department was called to the vape and tobacco shop Monday night on Meeting Street.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two businesses were damaged after a fire Monday night in Cary.

After 11 p.m., the Cary Fire Department was called to the vape and tobacco shop in the 200 block of Meeting Street. The shop is in a small shopping center behind Lowes off Walnut Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke inside the store and extinguished the fire.

Both the vape shop and a nearby business Tenko Japan restaurant have smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is yet known.