NC House overrides 5 governor vetoes, Senate takes up measures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina House voted to override five vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, the override effort moves to the Senate.

It took less than 40 minutes for the House to vote to override the governor's five vetoes.

The main question that remained for Republicans was simply will they have all of their lawmakers back in Raleigh to cast their votes.

Republicans hold a supermajority in both the House and Senate, and no Republican initially voted against any of the five bills being discussed Wednesday.

Two of those bills focus on charter school regulations, a third on building code procedures, and two on transgender issues.

House Bill 574 would mandate athletes in middle school, high school, and college to play with their sex assigned at birth. That's aimed almost exclusively at preventing biological males from participating in girls' sports activities.

Supporters of that bill held a news conference on Wednesday morning while a small group of opponents across the street tried to drown them out using a loudspeaker and playing music.

Despite this, the event proceeded.

"I have two children. My 11-year-old daughter excels in soccer, tae-kwon-do, and cycling," said Abby Edwards. "I have concerns of fairness and safety, and I feel dismayed at the inevitable decision we'll have to make if she continues her athletic pursuits with males."

Another bill that drew attention was House Bill 808, which would ban most so-called gender-transition surgical procedures for children.

On Wednesday afternoon, opponents voiced their displeasure with the legislation.

"Last thing North Carolinians need or want are more constraints on bodily autonomy and less access to health care," said Jillian Riley, Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. "But that's exactly what House Bill 808 does. It uses legislation to once again attack our trans youth, taking away essential and life-saving health care."

A Senate leader said the chamber may consider veto overrides during its session Wednesday on the same five bills, as well as Senate Bill 49, the Parents' Bill of Rights.

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said the House does plan on taking up a veto override vote on the Parents Bill of Rights once it's sent back to the chamber.