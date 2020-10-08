Politics

NC experts to discuss VP debate on ABC11 at 10:30 p.m.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris are facing off Wednesday night in a debate highlighting the parties' sharply conflicting visions for a nation in crisis.

Wednesday's prime-time meeting is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris is ready to assume the duties of the presidency.

Harris is the first Black woman to stand on a vice presidential debate stage. The night offers her a prime opportunity to energize would-be voters who have shown only modest excitement about Biden.

Pence is looking to boost the Republican ticket, which is trailing in polls.

After the debate, ABC11 anchor Dejuan Hoggard will get live reaction and fact check statements made with a panel of experts.

The panel includes: North Carolina Democratic Party Communications Director Austin Cook, Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Michael Whatley, Vice President of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina Marian Lewin and North Carolina Central University Professor Irving Joyner.

Watch live on ABC11.com at 10:30 p.m. followed by ABC11 at 11 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatevice president mike pencekamala harrismike pence2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate: WATCH LIVE
Trump Jr. to host campaign events in Fayetteville, Robeson County
Fact Check: Pence, Harris vice presidential debate
Puppy scam leaves Raleigh family out $300, heartbroken
Suspect in custody following 2-county high-speed chase
Wake County Public Libraries offering Halloween family activities
Raleigh man suffers from PTSD after 2 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Show More
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Will Cal Cunningham's personal scandal sway NC voters?
LATEST: Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 for second day
SBI: Cumberland Co. deputy shot, killed armed man during well-being check
No motive yet known in downtown Raleigh shooting
More TOP STORIES News