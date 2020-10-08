NC experts to discuss VP debate on ABC11 at 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's prime-time meeting is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris is ready to assume the duties of the presidency.
Harris is the first Black woman to stand on a vice presidential debate stage. The night offers her a prime opportunity to energize would-be voters who have shown only modest excitement about Biden.
Pence is looking to boost the Republican ticket, which is trailing in polls.
After the debate, ABC11 anchor Dejuan Hoggard will get live reaction and fact check statements made with a panel of experts.
The panel includes: North Carolina Democratic Party Communications Director Austin Cook, Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Michael Whatley, Vice President of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina Marian Lewin and North Carolina Central University Professor Irving Joyner.