One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating

#BREAKING: @FayettevillePD actively investigating a homicide in the 500 block of School Street. More details to come on #ABC11. pic.twitter.com/61UPuDX0f3 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 1, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have identified a man who was shot dead in Fayetteville on Halloween night.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. When Fayetteville Police arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Deaundre Williamson-Servin suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical responders arrived at the scene where they said Williamson-Servin had died.Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.