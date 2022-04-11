2 people killed in high-speed chase, crash in Sampson County identified

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The two people killed in a high-speed chase Saturday in Roseboro have been identified.
Ryan Squires,34 and Leona Heyward, 24, died in a fiery crash after deputies in Sampson County attempted to pull them over.
The incident happened in the 2100 block of Boren Brick Road in Roseboro, about 20 miles East of Fayetteville.
Authorities said Squires and Heyward were going more than 100 miles per hour when they lost control of their Dodge Challenger. The car then ran off the road, crossed a ditch, and went flying into the air before it hit a tree and flipped over several times.
One person was thrown from the vehicle and the other person was pinned inside. First responders pronounced Heyward and Squires dead at the scene of the crash.
Officers found a stolen pistol and a substance believed to be marijuana in the vehicle.
The NC State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
