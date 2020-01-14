caught on camera

Video shows California school bus driver stopping inches from speeding freight train

LODI, Calif. -- Terrifying moments were caught on camera in Lodi, California, on Monday as a speeding freight train missed a stopped school bus by mere inches.

VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in San Mateo County

An eyewitness, who recorded the incident, said the bus driver initially looked both ways, but then came to a stop well past the stop sign. The eyewitness then said the bus driver kept slowly pulling forward as the crossing arm lowered on top of the bus.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, although it is not quite clear if any students were on board at the time.

The Lodi Unified School District says it is now trying to figure out why the bus driver pulled up so close to the train.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaclose callschool buscaught on videodrivingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
Driver seen on video passing cars on I-540 shoulder arrested
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
VIDEO: Mom spots killer whales in water near 6-year-old daughter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harnett County teacher killed in his front yard: Sheriff
Wake County man accused of raping girl who was walking to bus stop
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Wake Co. library 'sensory storytime' for exceptional children
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
Apex teens go viral with creative ping pong video
What to expect during Tuesday's Democratic debate
Show More
Fayetteville Police arrest suspect in woman's stabbing, multiple robberies
City leaders discuss next steps at McDougald Terrace
Berger says GOP will give up on getting votes for budget override
Jewelry gives 'hope' to young women aged out of foster care
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
More TOP STORIES News