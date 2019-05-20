2 charged after video shows man urinating on South Jersey boy's memorial

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police officers in New Jersey are investigating after video surfaced which shows a man urinating on a memorial for a boy who died from cancer back in 2012.

Mark Clopp, the father of Christian Clopp, said he was alerted to a video posted on social media of a man urinating on a memorial for his son.

His son passed away in 2012 from brain cancer. In 2014, a memorial was dedicated in his honor at a nearby playground.

The incident in question allegedly happened Sunday morning.

The horrible situation did take a positive turn. After learning of the incident, some people in the community came to the park to help clean and disinfect Christian's memorial.

Police said two people have been charged in connection to the incident.

Bryan Bellace, 23, is being charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Daniel Flippen, 23, was the person filming the video, police say. He was charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.



Both Bellace and Flippen have been released on a summons.

Clopp released this statement on his Facebook page after the incident:

"At the end of the day, the good outweighed and overwhelmed the bad. This is what Christian did during his life. He brought people together and he has accomplished that again. Perhaps the playground will be beautified, maybe expanded as a result. It doesn't matter, as long as it is enjoyed by thousands of children in the future. If we let anger prevail, we've lost the battle. Thanks again, everyone, for coming together and showing how great our community can be, especially in a time of political controversy. It reminds us what is important in life. Thank you again."
