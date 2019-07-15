Video shows raft plummet over waterfall, throwing people overboard

OHIOPYLE, Pennsylvania -- Six rafters went over the edge of a waterfall, sending everyone on board into the raging water on Saturday.

Viewers standing on an observation deck overlooking Ohiopyle Falls tried warning the rafters as they approached the waterfall.

Cell phone video captured two women and four men tumbling into the rushing water after the raft flipped.

Park officials quickly rescued the rafters, who said they did not see signs warning of the danger downstream.

The park's operation manager says everyone was wearing life vests, which likely saved their lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on cameraboat accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old girl shot in back after argument at Durham duplex
Man arrested after trying to run over deputy, leading him on chase
Vandals damage 4 parked cars in Durham neighborhood
Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Mom forgives teen who accidentally killed 15-year-old son
Hot weather, high heat index to stick around
Show More
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
Ex-boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies after being hit by car
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Neuse River, nonprofit says
13-year-old leads police on chase that ends in fiery crash in backyard
Therapy dog stolen from outside grocery store reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News