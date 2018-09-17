Florence: Video shows California swiftwater rescue team pulling man from SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Los Angeles County firefighters are in North Carolina helping rescue people trapped in the floodwaters from Hurricane Florence. (lacountyfd/Instagram)

By ABC7.com staff
STEDMAN, N.C. --
Los Angeles County firefighters who are in North Carolina helping with rescue efforts for Hurricane Florence were able to save a man trapped in his vehicle in quick-moving waters.

The county fire agency posted video showing its swiftwater rescue team saving a 47-year-old man from his SUV that was nearly submerged in the floodwaters in Cumberland County.

Video shows the firefighters tying their boat to the SUV, pulling the man out through the window and hauling him safely into their boat.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencewater rescuefloodingfirefighterslos angeles county fire departmentNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence flooding is 'most dangerous right now'
Flooded Wilmington picking up pieces after Florence's devastation
LIST: Tropical Storm Florence school closings
Price gouging complaints being investigated
New Bern flooding: Aerial footage shows extent of Florence's damage
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
Show More
Donations needed for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence
Florence damage, flooding seen in Wrightsville Beach
Florence flooding: Monitoring potential flooding in your area with FIMAN
Exclusive first look at Atlantic Beach after Hurricane Florence
Floodwaters rise in North Carolina, evacuations begin in Lillington
More News