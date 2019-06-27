VIDEO: Teen catches toddler falling from 2nd-floor apartment in Turkey

Dramatic video shows the moment a teenager saved a toddler who fell from an apartment in Turkey.

The video shows the teenager looking up at the toddler, though the child and the window are out of the camera's frame. The teen looks around, seemingly scanning the scene to see if anyone else is going to help.

Then, the child drops from the second floor. The teen, with his arms up and ready, catches the child.

The little girl's father even gave the young man a reward for saving his daughter's life.

The girl appeared to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
childrenrescuecaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, June 27
21-year-old woman dies after being bitten by shark in Bahamas
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
Teen, 10-year-old try to rob 3 at knife-point on NC State campus
Show More
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Twin brothers from Durham win $200K on NC lottery scratch-off
Community helps McDonald's employee after photo goes viral
Woman accused of using 18-inch sword to rob Cary dry cleaner of $150
4-ton giant 'potato' rolls into California
More TOP STORIES News